FAIRBORN — Wanda M. (Ferguson) Wildinger Durnbaugh, 86, of Fairborn, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Elmcroft of Fairborn. She was born December 31, 1932, in Trebein Station, Ohio, the daughter of Thomas and Margaret Smith Ferguson. She was a member of Faith Community United Methodist Church, and retired as a secretary at WPAFB, Xenia Community Schools, Greene County Career Center, and the Dayton Dental Society. She was a member of the WPAFB Officer's Club, former president of the Greene County Historical Society, and was a volunteer for the . She is survived by a son, Daniel (Brenda) Pennewit, Fairborn, step-children, Pamela (Tom) Brooks, Bellbrook and Joseph (Jeanne) Wildinger, Jr., Florida, grandchildren, Jessi (Mike) Holland, Ryan (Breann) Arrasmith, Matt (Kim) Arrasmith, Craig Brooks and Douglas Brooks, by several great-grandchildren, a sister, Barbara Lucille (Bill) Brooks, two sisters-in-law, Arlis Ferguson, and Pat Ferguson, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, Joseph Valentine Wildinger, on November 16, 1986, Charles Durnbaugh, on July 14, 2017, by the father of her son, Donald Eugene Pennewitt, on July 14, 2017, and by two brothers, Thomas Lee Ferguson and Neil David Ferguson. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Wildlife Federation, 11100 Wildlife Center Dr., Reston, VA, 20190, in her memory.