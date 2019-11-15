XENIA — Wayne H. Rogers, age 71, of Xenia, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 Riverside Health & Rehab. He was born in Clinton County, Ohio, on May 30, 1948, the son of Raymond H. and Madge M. (Brown) Rogers.

He was preceded in death by parents and an uncle: Russell E. Rogers.

He faithfully attended Cornerstone Baptist Church.

Graveside services will be held 11 AM Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens with Pastor Jerry Siler officiating.

