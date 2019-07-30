DAYTON — Wilbur (Bud) Frantz of Dayton, OH passed away peacefully at on July 28, 2019. He was born on June 26, 1930.

Wilbur was passionate about his family, gardening, and cooking. He worked for his brother "Al" selling furniture and appliances for 14 years. He left to open up a restaurant in 1972, The Fairfield Inn, and ran it until he retired in 1997.

Wilbur is proceeded in death by his eldest daughter, Sandy (Ron) Agee. He is survived by his girlfriend of 33 years, Linda Trout, his 3 daughters, Candy (Doug) King, Kim Frantz, and Karen (Ed) Wendling, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A Celebration of Wilbur's life will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Noon, at Kettering Assembly of God Church, 2250 E. Stroop Rd, Kettering, OH. Park in East side parking lot and follow Fellowship Hall signs.

Please no flowers. Donations can be made in Wilbur's memory to .