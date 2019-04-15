BOWERSVILLE — Willa Dean Gill, age 84, of Bowersville, passed peacefully on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

Born in Biskit, Kentucky, on October 6, 1934, she was the daughter of William and Liza Jane Newsom Ray. Willa was a member of the Bowersville Church of Christ. She was a restaurant owner for many years, a cashier at Jordans Supermarket, and sold her baked goods at four farmer's markets a week. Willa enjoyed square-dancing, UK Basketball, and racing go carts.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Vernon Gill. The two were united in marriage on November 24, 1955. Also left to cherish memories of Willa are children: Karen (Greg) Lane of Xenia and Terry Gill of Bowersville; grandchildren: Brandon (Marie) Gill, Brent (Nicole) Gill, Brock (Emily) Gill, Kristal (Chris) Phillips and Adam (Tanna) Henderson; eleven great-grandchildren; sister, Mildred Edelman; and special niece, Carolyn 'Sue' Kitchen.

Willa was preceded in death by her parents and ten siblings. Memorial contributions are suggested to . Family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, from 4-7 pm, at Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, where funeral services will be held on Thursday, at 1pm. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Bowersville. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.