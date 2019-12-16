YELLOW SPRINGS — William Bratton Simpson passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 after an aggressive fight with cancer.

William B. Simpson was born on August 26, 1933 to late Dr. William E. Simpson and Lillian Bratton in St. Louis, MO and was raised in Detroit, MI. After graduating from Cass Tech High School in Detroit, he served in the United States Navy. He went on to study at Wayne State University and graduated from Wilberforce University and The University of Dayton with a degree in Industrial Engineering. He retired from General Motors where he spent the majority of his career working as an Industrial Engineer.

William (Bill) Simpson married Mary Gail in 1965. He was a loving and supportive husband and father. Together, they raised two boys William H. and Alston. Bill was a true family man who enjoyed coaching youth sports and taking family trips across the country. His travels have taken him to every state in the United States, and to several foreign countries. His family and friends will remember him for his love of his fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. His membership in the fraternity dates back to June 19, 1953.

Bill served on the Yellow Spring Village Council and the Yellow Springs Federal Credit Union Board. He enjoyed reading,and has read all of the books on The Modern Library Board's list.

William B. Simpson was preceded in death by his parents Dr. William E. Simpson and Lillian Bratton, and his sister, Elaine Simpson.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Gaill Simpson, his sons William H. (Natombi) and Alson Simpson, two grandchildren William Calvert Simpson and Alexis Williams, his beloved nieces and nephews Lillian Johnson (William), Chiquitta Simpson, John Maddox, Tammy (Paul) Levine, and a host of other nephews, nieces, cousins and other relatives.

Memorial Service will be held at First Baptist Church, 600 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Family will receive friends beginning at 12 noon. The Alpha Omega Service will take place beginning at 12:30 pm, and the Memorial Service will begin at 1:00 pm.with Pastor William Randolph officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please make your donation to:

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1952 Springfield, OH 45502.