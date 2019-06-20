XENIA — William David Williams, age 71, of Xenia, OH, passed away June 17, 2019 at the VA Medical Center. He was born November 23, 1947 in Sandy Hook, KY, the son of Esther Mae (Stephens) and Willard Davis Williams.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife: Sherry (Holley) Williams; his son: Billy D. Williams; a sister: Janet L. Rife; and a brother: Clarence E. Williams.

He is survived by his sisters: Patricia A. Williams of Xenia; and Shelby F. (Stanley) Lilly of Dayton; step sons: Darryle (Jessica) Williams and David (Hannah) Williams, all of Xenia; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

He proudly served as a Sgt. in the US Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a member of the Lighthouse Baptist Church. He retired from Reynolds & Reynolds, where he had worked in maintenance. He also worked at Greene Memorial Hospital where he had worked in both maintenance and security. He volunteered at the Dayton Veterans Hospital and Greene Memorial.

Funeral services will be held 2 PM Saturday, June 22, 2019 at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc,. 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia with Pastor Josh Bevan officiating. Visitation will be held 1 PM Saturday until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.