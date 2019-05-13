XENIA — William "Bill" DeWayne Duley born to Ezra and Naomi Duley November 17, 1942 in Rennsselaer, Indiana. Welcomed into heaven May 10th 2019 at . Bill graduated from Jeffersonville Indiana High School in 1960 and moved to Xenia shortly thereafter, where he met and married Mary Helen Marshall on August 30th, 1963. They have two sons Chris (Tammy) of Georgetown, Kentucky Brent (Devon) of Milledgeville , GA one daughter, Dustin Marie of Dayton, OH. Two very special nephews, Joel (Dr. Valerie) White of Miamisburg, OH. Jared (Kristen)White of Salvias, KY who came to live with them in 1998. Five grandchildren, Kelsey (Devin)Cheek, Nora and Henry White, Stuart Duley, and Owen White. One great granddaughter, Maeve Claire Cheek. Bill and Mary were also foster parents for over 30 years taking in 88 infants and toddlers. Bill was known for his ability to change a diaper faster than a Nascar Pit Stop. He retired from General Motors in Zoo and was a Greene County Special Duty for numerous years. Bill was a member and regular attended at the Xenia Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed volunteering at the Xenia Area Fish Food Pantry earning the " Veggie Man" nickname. Bill was a Motor Racing enthusiast and enjoyed UK Basketball and Ohio State football. He had a very strong work ethic and believed anything worth doing was worth doing right. More than anything he loved Mary and his family. He will be missed by all on earth but has been welcomed into his eternal home in heaven. In lieu of flowers please consider to donate to 312 Wilmington Ave. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday May 14, 2019 at the Xenia Church of the Nazarene 1204 W. 2nd St. Xenia, Ohio. Friends may call at the church Tuesday May 14, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM. Interment will follow the service at the Beaver cemetery. Services are in care of McCullough Funeral Home 826 N. Detroit St. Xenia, Ohio 45385. Online condoles can be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.