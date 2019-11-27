BEAVERCREEK — Colonel William "Bill" G. Dwyer, 81, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, died peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, November 17, at his residence in St. Leonard's Living Community. He is survived by daughter Shannon D. (Brian) Travis; son, William (Amber) Bryan Dwyer; daughter, Erin L. (Ron) Dues; grandchildren, Emma Dues, Lily Dues, Nataly Dwyer, and Benjamin Travis; sister, Judy (Bill) Schneider; and several nephews and nieces. Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Sandra J. Dwyer; his parents, Alberta and Beckley Dwyer; and his brothers, Chris and Albert Dwyer. Bill was born in Olean, New York and raised in Port Allegheny, Pennsylvania, graduated from Grove City College in Grove City, Pennsylvania, and served for 24 years with the United States Air Force. Bill earned a Ph.D. in English from Syracuse University and taught at the Air Force Academy before continuing his service in the Air Force Logistics Command, retiring as a Colonel and Commander of the Contract Maintenance Center in 1984. After his Air Force career, Bill worked with both the Greentree Group in Beavercreek and the Dayton Development Coalition to advocate for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and economic development throughout the greater Dayton region. Bill loved time with family, music, Shakespeare, sports, friends, and his Beavercreek Church of the Nazarene community. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill Dwyer's memory can be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley or St. Leonard's Living Community using the following online links: Hospice of the Miami Valley: http://donate.makemydonation.org St. Leonard's Living Community: http://homeishere.org. Memorial services will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Be Hope Church, 1850 N Fairfield Rd, Beavercreek, with Pastor Thomas Batterman officiating. Private interment will be at David's Cemetery at the convenience of the family. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.