XENIA — William J. "Bill" Shaw, 92, of Xenia, devoted husband, and loving father, went Home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Soin Medical Center. He was born June 25, 1927, in Xenia, Ohio, the son of Charles and Mary Jane O'Connor Shaw. He was a member of Faith Community United Methodist Church, was a veteran of the United States Army Air Corps (Air Force), serving during World War II, and was a member of Kiwanis. He retired as postmaster with the Xenia Post Office. Bill loved playing softball, as well as watching Cincinnati Reds baseball and UD Flyers basketball games. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Wilma (Whittington) Shaw, whom he married, June 17, 1949, two daughters, Cathy (Richard) Preibisch, and Lori Shaw, all of Xenia, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends, including his beloved cat, Bella. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Betty Taylor and Barbara Shaw, a brother, Robert Shaw, and a half-brother, David Edgar Shaw. Bill will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4pm, Tuesday, March 10, at Faith Community United Methodist Church, Xenia, with Rev. Andy Wagner officiating. Family will meet friends following the service. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Faith Community United Methodist Church, 100 Country Club Dr., Xenia, OH, 45385, or to the Evangelical United Methodist Church, 195 W. Third St., Xenia, OH, 45385, in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.