WAYNESVILLE — William "Bill" Leroy Rupert, age 87, of Waynesville, OH passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. Bill was born on January 26, 1932 in St. Mary's, OH. He was the son of Leroy and Golda (Goodwin) Rupert.

Bill joined the United States Air Force in 1950 and for the next 20 years him and Barbara traveled the world and created a beautiful family together. He was stationed in Keflevek, Iceland where he loved being a disc jockey for the troops playing country music. From there Bill served in places such as Kadena, Okinawa; Robins AFB in Georgia; Craig AFB in Alabama; Elmendorf AFB in Alaska, and finally retiring in 1971 at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. After retiring from his career in the Air Force, Bill began a second career that spanned 2 decades as a barber for Paul's Barbers in Fairborn, OH.

Bill met Barbara Anne Edwards while being stationed at Robins AFB. They later married on October 17, 1954 in Perry, GA. Bill and Barbara would become members of the Xenia Bethel Missionary Church where Bill served on the church board. Later they would join the Rona Hills Missionary Church in Fairborn where Bill again served on the church board before the church became Hillside Chapel in 1995.

Along with his loving wife, Barbara, Bill is survived by his sons, Mark of Springboro, Stan of Dayton and Randy Rupert of Xenia; daughters, Kay (Doug) Moffitt of Jamestown, OH and Xan (A very special son-in-law, Tim) Beam of Waynesville, OH; brother, Michael (Irene) Rupert of Boston, MA; grandsons, Adam Rupert, Billy (Erica) Moffitt, Ross (Shana) Moffitt, Josh Rupert, Justin (Tasha)Rupert, Brad Rupert, Dr. Austin (Candace) Beam and Reid Beam; granddaughters, Amanda and Ashley (Ronnie Blythe) Rupert. Bill also leaves behind a legacy of several great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Monday, August 5, 2019, 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Hillside Chapel, 3515 Shakertown Rd, Beavercreek, OH 45430. Funeral service will immediately follow the visitation at 11:00 am with Pastor Don Dillavou officiating. Burial will take place in Valley View Memorial Gardens in Xenia.