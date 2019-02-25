XENIA — William H. Voskuhl, age 87, of Xenia, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 21, 2019 at his residence. He was born December 16, 1931 in Covington, Kentucky, the son of Henry and Marie (Von Hagel) Voskuhl. Bill was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patricia V. (Hampel) Voskuhl, 7 children: Robert (Karla) Voskuhl of PA; Julie (Jeff) Umstead of Wilmington, OH; Thomas Voskuhl of Lima; Lisa Voskuhl of Beavercreek; William C. (Joanie) Voskuhl of Xenia; David (Jonell) Voskuhl of Xenia and James (Deb) Voskuhl of Kettering; 17 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; sisters: Doris (Bill) Pettit of Okeana, OH; Jane (Bill) Murray of Harrison, OH; Loretta (Larry) McManus of Wilmington, NC; and Ann Ammann of Delhi, OH; and a sister-in-law: Barbara (Bryan) Erion of Cincinnati, OH; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Bill retired as an Electronics Technician from Wright Patterson AFB. He graduated from Roger Bacon High School in 1951 and enlisted into the US Navy in 1952, where he proudly served aboard the USS Randolph during the Korean Conflict. He married his wife, Patricia in 1957. He was a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church. Bill enjoyed gardening and walking. He was very proud of his family and enjoyed robust conversations around the table. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:30 AM Thursday, February 28, 2019 at St. Brigid Catholic Church, 312 Fairgrounds Rd., Xenia with Rev. Andrew Cordonnier officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 AM Thursday until the time of service at the church. He will be interred at Bellbrook Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or to the National Fragile X Foundation at give.fragilex.org. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.