FAIRBORN — Zachary Scott Reed, 32, of Beavercreek passed away Saturday, December 28 in an accident on his way home.

He is survived by the love of his life Megan Smith, son Liam and daughter Avery Grace; mother Jana Reed, father Gus Reed and stepmother Cheryl Reed; sister Chelsea Reed, step brother Cason and wife Corinne Soat; step brothers Darin and Jalen Soat and step sister Richelle Soat; Grandmother Vina McLaughlin and Grandfather Floyd (Jack) Reed along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Zachary was a 2005 graduate of Fairborn High School. He served his nation in the U.S. Air National Guard from 2008-2015, including a six-month deployment in support of the Global War on Terrorism. He was employed at Matrix Research Inc.

Zachary was an avid car and cycling enthusiast, a Buffalo Bills fan, but most of all he loved his family.

He will always be remembered, loved and dearly missed.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel from 10 am – 12 pm. A Celebration of Zachary's life will follow at 12:00 pm. Burial will be at Byron Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Zachary's memory to a fund being established for his children.

