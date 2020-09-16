1/
HAMPTONVILLE — Mrs. Betty Hawks Groce, 81, of U.S. Highway 21 passed away June 11, 2020, at the SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin. She was born November 20, 1938, in Yadkin County to the late Walter and Myrtle Marion Hawks. Mrs. Groce was a graduate of Yadkinville High School Class of 1957, of the Baptist Faith, and a very strong worker in the church. She was talented and able to do almost anything. She worked for years in her own clothing business sewing different clothes from patterns and selling to the public. Mrs. Groce also worked with her husband, Donald "Poodle" Groce who passed away on September 9, 2020, farming and collecting antiques. Her greatest joy and love was caring for her children and especially her grandchildren.

Mr. Donald Ray "Poodle" Groce, 81, also of U.S. Highway 21, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Wilkes Regional Medical Center. He was born December 24, 1938, in Yadkin County to the late McKinley and Amy Macemore Groce. Mr. Groce was a 1957 graduate of West Yadkin High School and was of the Baptist Faith. He spent his life farming and enjoyed collecting antiques with his wife, Betty. Betty and Donald were both blessed and survived by their children, Chris (Donna) Groce, Kelly Greene, Angela (Rusty) Pipes, Donna Groce; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. A Private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Groce Family.



Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC 27055
(336) 679-7111
