Alice Wishon
1928 - 2020
Alice Brendle Wishon, age 91, of Boonville, NC, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 5, 2020. Alice was born on a farm near Boonville on June 24, 1928, in Yadkin County to Carl and Cora Shore Brendle. She was the sister to now deceased brothers Ben (Ruby) and Herbert (Lois) Brendle. She was a member of Deep Creek Friends Meeting. Mrs. Wishon retired from McClean Trucking Company after 36 years of service as a bank statement manager. To her death on Friday, Alice brought joy to people around her with love, faith and music. Alice graduated from Boonville High School where she played basketball, softball and sang in the Glee Club. After graduating high school, Alice attended Draughn Business College in Winston-Salem, NC. She played piano for the church choir. She married the love of her life Elbert B. Wishon on May 8, 1954, in Mocksville, NC. They both enjoyed fishing, time in the mountains and at the beach. Later in life, Alice enjoyed trips overseas to see God's work traveling with church friends to France, Spain, Germany and Switzerland. She loved square dancing and flat footing. She was loved and will be dearly missed by Terry (Rhonda) Titus and caregiver Georgiann (Aaron), sister-in-law, Lois Brendle; nephews Jay (Angie) and Scott (Amy) Brendle and children; cousins Mike (Vickie) Shore and Nancy Holt. All the members of the Shore Family were dear to her heart. A private graveside service was conducted at Deep Creek Friends Meeting cemetery with Pastor Randy Quate officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Deep Creek Friends Meeting (building fund) at 1140 Deep Creek Church Road, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Wishon family.



Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC 27055
(336) 679-7111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

6 entries
June 8, 2020
I worked at McLean Trucking with Alice for 20 years. Everyone in our department thought Alice was just the nicest lady. And....she made great egg salad sandwiches!
my sympathy to her family.
Brona Vest
Friend
June 8, 2020
Alice was always a sweet lady. Elbert was my grandfather Pete's brother. It has been many years since I have seen her but I know she will be greatly missed. All are in my thoughts and prayers.
Teresa Mcewen
Family
June 7, 2020
The family will be in our prayers to coming days
Ronnie Bates
Friend
June 7, 2020
i wish to send my deepest condolences to Alice"s family and friends. i feel fortunate to think that I was one of her special friends. She loved to receive cards from me and we enjoyed many beautiful visits and chats with each other.She was a very special lady. We shall all miss her, especially her two lovely caregivers. She loved you both so much, and you both were so kind to her. peace and Love to all. Ann Neill
Ann Neill
June 6, 2020
I have many wonderful memories of time spent with Alice. She was a wonderful woman.
Kathy Blanchard
June 6, 2020
I am happy to say that I knew Alice. I loved to talk with her. She will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends.
Andrew Mackie
Friend
