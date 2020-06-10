Alice Brendle Wishon, age 91, of Boonville, NC, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 5, 2020. Alice was born on a farm near Boonville on June 24, 1928, in Yadkin County to Carl and Cora Shore Brendle. She was the sister to now deceased brothers Ben (Ruby) and Herbert (Lois) Brendle. She was a member of Deep Creek Friends Meeting. Mrs. Wishon retired from McClean Trucking Company after 36 years of service as a bank statement manager. To her death on Friday, Alice brought joy to people around her with love, faith and music. Alice graduated from Boonville High School where she played basketball, softball and sang in the Glee Club. After graduating high school, Alice attended Draughn Business College in Winston-Salem, NC. She played piano for the church choir. She married the love of her life Elbert B. Wishon on May 8, 1954, in Mocksville, NC. They both enjoyed fishing, time in the mountains and at the beach. Later in life, Alice enjoyed trips overseas to see God's work traveling with church friends to France, Spain, Germany and Switzerland. She loved square dancing and flat footing. She was loved and will be dearly missed by Terry (Rhonda) Titus and caregiver Georgiann (Aaron), sister-in-law, Lois Brendle; nephews Jay (Angie) and Scott (Amy) Brendle and children; cousins Mike (Vickie) Shore and Nancy Holt. All the members of the Shore Family were dear to her heart. A private graveside service was conducted at Deep Creek Friends Meeting cemetery with Pastor Randy Quate officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Deep Creek Friends Meeting (building fund) at 1140 Deep Creek Church Road, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Wishon family.