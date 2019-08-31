|
Annie Pearl Choplin Hutchens, 95, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019—five days before her 96th birthday. Annie was born August 13, 1923, in Yadkin County to the late John Wesley Choplin and Amelia Jane Blakley Choplin. She is survived by her beloved daughter Amelia Ann "Amy" Hutchens; grandchildren Benjamin Clifton Murphey and partner, Bram Alden of Los Angeles, California; Alana Cynthia Miller and husband, Chris Miller, of Kernersville, North Carolina; two great-grandchildren Elle Charlie Miller and Chris Alan (Booty) Miller of Kernersville, North Carolina; sister Dorothy Matthews Potter of Pfafftown, North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Shugart Hutchens; her son Alan Ralph Hutchens; brothers Charlie Choplin, Howard Choplin, Hubert Choplin, Augborm Choplin, J. W. Choplin, Tommy Choplin, Jessie Choplin, and William Choplin; and sister Essie Mae Choplin. Annie graduated from East Bend High School in 1941. In her senior yearbook, her classmates voted her Most Dignified, Neatest and Prettiest Girl—traits she continued to exemplify as a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker. In 1969, she was employed by Wonderknit in Mocksville. An article about Annie in the Wonderknit newsletter stated she was always cheerful and was an inspiration to all who knew her. Her hobbies included reading, sewing/designing clothes, and keeping her yard beautiful with many varieties of flowers. During her final years, Annie lived with her daughter, Amelia—a period of time that enriched their relationship and solidified their bond as constant companions and, ultimately, best friends. Annie was a woman of great faith who loved without condition and gave without expectation. For over seven decades, she was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church of Yadkinville, continuing to support the congregation even when physical decline prevented her from attending in person. Open-hearted and tireless, she took joy in volunteering—particularly with the Yadkin Christian Ministries. Her unwavering generosity persisted until the end with a decision to donate her remains to the Wake Forest Medical School for the benefit of others through research and training. Annie was so grateful for her very special nieces Carolyn Smitherman, Jeanette Allen, Tereeca Lancaster and Donna Harrison. The family is sincerely grateful to Dr. James McGrath and his staff for their dedicated care of Annie for many years. A Celebration of Life service by Dr. William Johnson will be held Sunday, September 8, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Yadkinville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Yadkin Christian Ministries, 117 Woodlyn Drive, Yadkinville, NC 27055 or the First Baptist Church of Yadkinville, P. O. Box 668, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Hutchens family.