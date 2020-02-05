Home

Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC 27055
(336) 679-7111
Mrs. Barbara Kaye Adkins Willard, 70, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, at her home. Mrs. Willard was born May 31, 1949, in Richwood, WV, to Mirl and Louise Mourey Adkins. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Willard was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Dean Willard; brothers, Gerald Adkins, Donnie Adkins, Kennard Dickey, Jerry Adkins, Roger Lee Adkins, and Ellsworth Adkins; and sisters, Garnetta Adkins and Sharon Royall. She is survived by her children, Tammy Willard, Beth Willard and Susan (Darrell) Hutchins; grandchildren, Roger (Brittany) Whitaker, Jeremy Whitaker, Valerie Hutchins, Deana (Ryan) Henderson, and Kayla (Nathan) Mahan; great-grandchildren, Ciara, Emberlynn, Landon, Chase, Braxton, Kinsley, Bryson, Addy, Carson, Xander, Nevaeh, Cameron, and Abigail; sisters, Karen Johnson (Johnny), Norma (Ted) Collins, Gail (Terry) Price, and Betty Palmer; a brother, Glendon Dale "Spike" (Helen) Adkins; sisters-in-law, Annielou Adkins, Audrey Adkins, and Joyce Dickey; brother-in-law, Tony Royall; and special friends, Woody Parker, Edie Adams, and Marie Foster. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Gentry Family Chapel with Rev. Ralph Casstevens officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Baptist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Willard family.

Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
