Mrs. Avis Mae Stanley Gordy, 60, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019. She was born Dec. 4, 1958, in Surry County to the late Edsel Ford Stanley and Mary Evelyn Hester Stanley. In addition to her parents she was proceeded in death by a brother Wayne Stanley; nephew Brian Stanley; niece Nikki Oliver; sister-in-law Gaye Lynn Stanley and father-in-law and mother-in-law Raymond and Edna Mae Gordy. She was a member of East Bend Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband Mark Gordy Sr.; sons Michael Gordy, Mark Gordy Jr. (Amanda); grandchildren, Mikalah Gordy, Abigail Gordy, Carson Gordy, Xander Gordy, Harper Gordy; sisters Peggy Davis (Grady), Beverly Oliver, Bonnie Cockerham; brothers Steve Stanley, Bucky Stanley (Tammy); several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 8, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Gentry Family Funeral Service. Her funeral service will be conducted Thursday, May 9, 3 p.m. at Gentry Family Chapel with Rev. Brian Poindexter officiating. Burial will follow in the East Bend Baptist Church Cemetery. The family would like to thank Bonnie and Beverly for their loving care. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Gordy family.