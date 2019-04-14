JONESVILLE — Mr. Barry Lee Gilliam, 71, of Kirk Lane, passed away peacefully Friday, April 12, 2019, at the SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin. He was born June 24, 1947, in Surry County to the late Raymond Egbert and Selma Gatton Gilliam. Mr. Gilliam was a graduate of Jonesville High School, where he excelled as an athlete in football and basketball. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Vietnam War and was a member of Yadkin VFW Post 10346. Upon his return after Vietnam, he worked for several years with Chatham Manufacturing, Elmore's of Elkin, and served several years as the mayor of the town of Arlington. Mr. Gilliam loved sports and was very competitive. He was an avid golfer, umpire for several softball leagues and tournaments in the area, and enjoyed playing cards with his special friends. He recently worked as grounds keeper with Yadkin Country Club, and operated the driving range in Jonesville. Mr. Gilliam had a huge heart and very giving spirit, which was shown by his willingness to help others that suffered from P.T.S.D. and mentoring several youth in the area. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Columbia Groce; and two brothers, Dizzy Gilliam and Johnny Gilliam. Surviving are his sisters, Margaret G. (Maylen) Simmons, Jonesville and Nancy (Kent) Brown, Hamptonville; grandson, Cody Rogers, Jonesville; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Jonesville. His funeral service will follow the visitation at 3 p.m. Monday in the Gentry Family Chapel. Burial will follow in the Arlington First Baptist Church Cemetery with Military Rites by Yadkin VFW Post 10346. The family would like to express their gratitude to his caregivers, Shyanne Harris and Emily Hunt, and also to the nurses and staff of SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin, for their loving care. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Jonesville is serving the Gilliam family. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.