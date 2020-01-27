|
|
EAST BEND — Beevly Ann Davis Miller, 81, passed away Friday January 24, 2020. She was born November 19, 1938, in Yadkin County to the late O. H. "Shume" Davis and Norma Wilhelm Davis. She worked for R. J. Reynolds and was also the owner of Davis Miller Seafood in East Bend. During her retirement years she enjoyed visiting family in Florida, she learned to play Golf and she also enjoyed doing art work. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Darrell Miller. Surviving are her son Mitchell Miller, East Bend; grandson Jordan Miller, LaGrange Kentucky; sister Patsy Poindexter, East Bend. A private memorial service will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the East Bend Evangelical Methodist Church, 113 Blanch St., East bend, NC 27018. Gentry Family Funeral Service in East Bend is serving the Miller family.
Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020