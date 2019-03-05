EAST BEND — Mrs. Betty Poindexter Cooper, 90, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. Born in Yadkin County on May 9, 1928, near East Bend, she was the first child of John and Bertie Poindexter. Growing up during the Great Depression was not easy for most Americans, and even harder for those who grew up on a farm as Betty did. She cherished her rural upbringing and for many years shared her stories as a columnist for Yadkin Valley Magazine. Her legion of fans appreciated reading about the simpler times of her youth. A lifetime reader and learner, Betty naturally excelled in school. Like most devoted teachers, she heard her calling at an early age. Her thirst for knowledge took her to Lees-McRae College, where she met and married Ed Cooper, a popular athlete and WWII veteran. Their marriage lasted 68 years until Ed's death in 2015. Betty, a graduate of Lees-McRae College and Appalachian State Teacher's College, taught school with distinction in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Pennsylvania. Betty's family moved frequently due to the demands of Ed's career. Her favorite place to live was Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. In her years at the beach, there was not a day passed that she did not see the ocean. One of Betty's many interests was photography. A craftswoman who fashioned her photographs into note cards, Betty knew of the power of handwritten communication and was a frequent correspondent to her many friends. She never sent an email or text. She never uttered a cross word against anyone. Betty and Ed were frequent travelers, making sojourns throughout North and South America and Europe. Active in her churches and in the community, Betty was a Meals on Wheels volunteer and a docent at Reynolda House. Betty was a strong and fair negotiator. She was the family's disciplinarian, never raising her voice or a hand toward her children. A stern look with a raised eyebrow would make her kids toe the line. Disappointing their mother was their harshest punishment. She memorably touched the lives of all who knew her with joy, beauty, and grace. Her legacy of love will be treasured forever. Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ed; her sister, Martha; two daughters-in-law and a son-in-law, she is survived by her children, John Cooper (and his children, Becky Hunter, Mary Holtorf, John Cooper Jr.); Robert Cooper (and his children, Sarah Fauver, Ben Cooper); and Rebecca Reinhard (and her son, Alexander Reinhard). Other survivors include 13 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, her remaining cousins, and four nieces and a nephew. Betty will be missed by her friends at Brookstown Methodist Church, Stony Knoll Methodist Church, and Shiloh Lutheran Church. A memorial service will be held at Stony Knoll Methodist Church at East Bend at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Betty's name to Smart Start of Yadkin County, 105 Woodlyn Drive, Yadkinville, NC 20755, 336-679-7833.