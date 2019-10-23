|
DURHAM- Mrs. Betty Lou Matthews Eagle, 89, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Rose Manor. Mrs. Eagle was born July 22, 1930, to Roy and Lucinda Matthews in Yadkin County, NC. Betty was a member of Bible Baptist Church, formerly a member of Holloway Street Baptist Church. She served as church soloist and choir member for many years, was the Director of WMU as well as Sunday School teacher. Betty has sung at many weddings and funerals over the years, she loved to read and enjoyed all church activities. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mrs. Eagle was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Glenn Eugene Eagle; brothers, T.L. Matthews, Jerry Matthews, Billy Joe Matthews and Ronald Matthews. She is survived by her sons, Kenney Eagle (Gail) of Oxford, NC, and Mark Eagle (Helen) of Durham, NC; sister, Collie Ann Wooten (Gilbert) of Yadkin County, NC; grandchildren, Sara Cearnel (Alex) of San Diego, CA, Courtney Tripp (William) of Stem, NC, Matthew Eagle of Durham, NC, and Adam Eagle (Lydia) of Nashville, TN; and her great-grandchildren, Alexis Strickland, Austin Strickland, Anna Cearnel, Xavi Cearnel, and Zoey Cearnel. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Hudson Funeral Home Chapel. A visitation was held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Hudson Funeral Home. Pastor Wes Treadway officiated. Pallbearers were Adam Eagle, Matthew Eagle, Derek Smith, Barry Matthews, David Matthews and Daniel Matthews. Burial followed at Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.