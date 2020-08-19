1/1
Betty Lane
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
Betty Lou Reid Lane, age 87, passed away August 17, 2020. She was born on February 19, 1933, in Yadkin County to the late Rufus Oscar Reid and Fannie Cleo Ball Reid Cranfill. Mrs. Lane loved reading, gardening, canning and yard sales. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Edward "Ed" Lane; a son, Lee Edward "Bugs" Lane; great-grandchildren, Mason Lee Jurney and August Lyndon Jurney; sisters, Mary Belle Wooten, and Peggy Jean Somers; brothers, Jimmy Reid and Harold Reid. She is survived by her children, Judy (Ronald) Jurney, Ricky Lane, and Joey (Melissa) Lane; daughter-in-law, Mary Lynn Lane; grandchildren, Karen (Scott) Chrisley, Joanna (Trevor) Easter, Leigh (Jeff) Clodfelter, Julie (Tim) Haisman, Lane (Jennifer) Jurney, Michael (Emily) Jurney, Mark (Jennifer) Lane, Kristie (Michael) Mahan, Jordon Lane, Jennifer Lane, Jamie Lane, Julia Lane, James Lane; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Cole, Jacob, Tiffany, Emily, Evan, Dylan, Boone, Jude, Houston, Audrey, Haven, Henry, Austin, Andrew, Victoria, Katelyn, and Chase. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, in the Gentry Family Chapel with Rev. Tim Tucker officiating with burial at Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Lane will be available for public viewing from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Friday and from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday. The family would like to thank the staff of Yadkin Nursing Care Center for the many years of loving care shown to Mrs. Lane. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Lane family.



Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Viewing
08:00 - 04:30 PM
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
AUG
22
Viewing
08:00 - 12:00 PM
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
AUG
22
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
Memories & Condolences
August 19, 2020
Joey, I always enjoyed seeing your mother at the nursing center when I was visiting my mother. A mother's love lasts forever. Kay P. Mathis
kay mathis
August 18, 2020
Betty was such a lovely lady. When my mother and dad went to the nursing center, Betty was their neighbor across the hall. She was so friendly to them and helped them adjust to the new surroundings. I loved to talk with Betty at dinner each evening - such delightful conversations. We will all miss your sweet smile and loving ways.
Debbie Gough
Friend
August 18, 2020
Prayers for the fa.ily
