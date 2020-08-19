Betty Lou Reid Lane, age 87, passed away August 17, 2020. She was born on February 19, 1933, in Yadkin County to the late Rufus Oscar Reid and Fannie Cleo Ball Reid Cranfill. Mrs. Lane loved reading, gardening, canning and yard sales. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Edward "Ed" Lane; a son, Lee Edward "Bugs" Lane; great-grandchildren, Mason Lee Jurney and August Lyndon Jurney; sisters, Mary Belle Wooten, and Peggy Jean Somers; brothers, Jimmy Reid and Harold Reid. She is survived by her children, Judy (Ronald) Jurney, Ricky Lane, and Joey (Melissa) Lane; daughter-in-law, Mary Lynn Lane; grandchildren, Karen (Scott) Chrisley, Joanna (Trevor) Easter, Leigh (Jeff) Clodfelter, Julie (Tim) Haisman, Lane (Jennifer) Jurney, Michael (Emily) Jurney, Mark (Jennifer) Lane, Kristie (Michael) Mahan, Jordon Lane, Jennifer Lane, Jamie Lane, Julia Lane, James Lane; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Cole, Jacob, Tiffany, Emily, Evan, Dylan, Boone, Jude, Houston, Audrey, Haven, Henry, Austin, Andrew, Victoria, Katelyn, and Chase. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, in the Gentry Family Chapel with Rev. Tim Tucker officiating with burial at Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Lane will be available for public viewing from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Friday and from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday. The family would like to thank the staff of Yadkin Nursing Care Center for the many years of loving care shown to Mrs. Lane. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Lane family.