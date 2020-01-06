Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC 27055
(336) 679-7111
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Cave
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Cave

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Cave Obituary

Billy Keith "Chubby" Cave, 58, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020. He was born April 26, 1961, in Yadkin County to Billie Folger Cave and Carlene Pinnix Cave. Chubby was a member of Longtown United Methodist Church, and he was also a member of the Yadkin County Farm Bureau Board of Directors. He enjoyed coaching recreation ball and coaching softball at Starmount High School. He was preceded in death by his father Billie Cave; grandparents Lonnie and Alma Hudson Cave, Carl W. and Ellen Shore Pinnix. He is survived by his wife Claudette Wagoner Cave; daughter Carla (Houston) Cave Nicks; mother Carlene Pinnix Cave; sister Lynn (Louis) Cave Shore; niece Becca Aplin (fiancé Dylan Pardue). A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Longtown UMC with Rev. Mark Smith officiating. The family will receive friends Friday, January 3, 2020, from 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. at Gentry Family Funeral Service. The family would like to thank the staff of Mtn. Valley Hospice especially Marcy and Halley for the loving care shown to Chubby and his family. Memorials can be made to Longtown UMC, 1416 Longtown Road, Yadkinville, NC, 27055 or Mountain Valley Hospice of Yadkin County, P.O. Box 1267, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Cave family.

Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gentry Family Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -