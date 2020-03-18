Home

Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC 27055
(336) 679-7111
Bobby Nance
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Branon Friends Meeting
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Branon Friends Meeting
Mr. Bobby Earl Nance, 80, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Yadkin Nursing Center. Mr. Nance was born April 16, 1939, in Yadkin County to Grady and Annie Reavis Nance. He enjoyed his old toy trucks and spending time with his K-9 companion, Buddy. In addition to his parents, Mr. Nance was preceded in death by two brothers, Lawrence and Harold Nance. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Elaine Tullock Nance; a son, Doug (Janet) Nance; a nephew, David (Robin) Nance; nieces, Gwyn Nance and Vicky (Ronald) Dagenhardt; great nephew, Daniel Nance; nieces, Karla and Lisa Makas; great-niece, Saylem Makas; great-nephew, Landon Makas; best friends, Louise and Bill Bellak from Ohio; sister-in-law, Gerry Nance; and several other special family members and friends. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Branon Friends Meeting with Pastor Eric Morrison officiating. Burial will follow at Branon Friends Meeting. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to /, PO Box 840692. Dallas, TX 75284-0692. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Hope Phipps for the loving care given to Mr. Nance and to the special neighbors and friends for the visits and food. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Nance family.

Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
