Bonnie Felk

Mrs. Bonnie Darnell Felk, wife of Michael C. Felk of Yadkinville, entered into eternal life on June 26, 2020. She and Mr. Felk had been married for 34 years. They were married August, 1985 at Calvary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem. She was born in Forsyth County, in April 1961, to A.C. 'Buck' Darnell and Tina Snow Darnell. She was a National Honor Society graduate of West Forsyth High School class of '78, completed post-secondary education with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology with concentration in rehabilitation counseling at Appalachian State University class of '83; during the course of college she held an honorary membership with the Gamma Beta Phi Society. Her early professional career included over eight years in social services, finishing with twelve years as assistant director at New Hope Pregnancy Care Center of Yadkinville. During the course of raising her two children and supporting adjuvant self-employment with her husband, she worked part time at local libraries in both Boonville and Yadkinville. This combined with her first love in the Lord Jesus Christ, ministry, and selfless devotion to her family and life completes the mission and sojourner of such a beloved and beautiful woman. She is survived by her husband, Michael Carter Felk; one son, Stephen Michael Felk; daughter, Olivia Rose Felk; father and mother, A.C. 'Buck' Darnell and Tina Snow Darnell; sister, Vickie Lynn Darnell; sisters-in-law, Sandy Felk Robinson and Tracy Chlystun Felk; brothers-in-law, Roy Edward Robinson and Mark Elam Felk; niece, Anna Lea Robinson; nephew, Bradley Neil Robinson. In addition to the above, many adored aunts, uncles and cousins survive her for whom are deeply cherished though not mentioned here. A graveside service will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park, 3771 Yadkinville Rd, W-S on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. officiated by Pastor Jamie Reavis. Memorials may be made to New Hope Pregnancy-Compassion Care Ministries- 321 W. Main St. Yadkinville, NC 27055. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel is serving the family of Mrs. Felk. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.