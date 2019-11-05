|
Mr. Boyd Charles Hembree, age 55, of Dobson, died on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, in Bakersfield, California. He was born in Surry County on June 2, 1964, to the late Charlie Andrew Hembree and the late Daisy Viola Marion Smith. He was employed by BSA Trucking out of Dobson, NC. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two deceased sisters, Renda Shumate and Hilda Bowman; three deceased brothers, J.C. Robertson, Roger Robertson and Boyce Hembree. Surviving are his wife, Kelly Charles King Hembree; sons and daughters-in-law, Andy and April Hembree, Derrick and Kaitlyn Hembree; three grandchildren, Layken Hembree, Brooklynn Hembree and Branch Hembree; seven brothers and sisters-in-law, Ronnie and Kathy Robertson, Curtis and Sherry Robertson, Bobby and Lisa Robertson, Dale Hembree, Dean Hembree, Charles Hembree, Dewey Hembree; six sisters and brothers-in-law, Rachel and Bruce Parks, Ronda and Larry Quesinberry, Teresa and Dean Southard; Mary Helen Crews, Ruby Lee Owens, Betty Mae Garrison; and a special friend, Delana Shinault. Funeral services were held 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Piney Grove Baptist Church, with burial following in the Church Cemetery. Rev. Brad Quesinberry officiated the services. The family received friends at Piney Grove Baptist Church on Tuesday from 12 p.m. until the time of his service at 2 p.m.
Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019