Mr. Brent Edward Macemore, age 68, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born in Surry County on October 19, 1951, to the late Paul Edward Macemore and Gay Hobson Macemore. Brent had a lifelong love of farming and agriculture. He was an excellent photographer, and above all, he loved his family beyond measure, and he had a true sense of family pride and family genealogy. Brent retired from the North Carolina Department of Corrections with 29 years of service. Surviving are his wife, Phyllis Mason Macemore; daughter, Paula (Bradley) Macemore Stokes; his three brothers, Ronnie (Connie) Macemore, John (Hazel) Macemore, and Mark Macemore; sisters-in-law Susan (Bill) Mason-Bouterse, Jerrie (Keith) Mason Howell; nieces and nephews, David Macemore, Hope (Richard) Nixon, Aaron (Amy) Macemore, Daniel (Jackie) Macemore, Samantha Macemore, Autumn Macemore, Justin Macemore, Christopher (Mandy) Macemore, Amber (Mike) Price, Laura (Chris Powell) Macemore, Melissa Howell, Andrew (Lori) Howell; multiple great-nieces and great-nephews. Mr. Macemore will available for public viewing on Monday, July 20, 2020, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Yadkinville Cemetery with his nephew Aaron Macemore officiating. The family would like to thank the staff of Forsyth Medical Center for the loving care shown to Brent and his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Macemore family.