It is with sadness that I am speaking to you today from a piece of paper, but a greater sadness is the passing of my friend of over 35 years, Brent Macemore.



Brent was a large man with a bigger heart and this is why he was dear to myself, my wife Suzanne and son Matthew.



When I came to Yadkin County, he brought me an application to the prison in Davie County where he worked. They hired me over 35yrs ago and today I am going on 6 years retired.



During this time, we went to Mitchell Community College together, worked together, mowed yards together and ate together on average of once a week.



We had our petty arguments, but it never separated us as friends and both he and Phyllis were our trusted and closest friends.



I have a lot to thank him for, so Ill tell a story about his Father because it applies to Brent.



One time, Paul was going to sell me some land in Jonesville and we went over and walked it. I liked Paul more than I did the land and he knew I wasnt going to buy it, so on the way back in the truck he took a political shot or two at me and I decided to return it. When I did, I hit a nerve and his face turned red then he started laughing because he knew I got him and he took me back to the house and tried to give me half of his garden.



That was the kind of man Paul was and it was the kind of man Brent was.



Over the years we exchanged buying each others supper and no one kept score. Every time I went out of town he always paid for Suzanne and Matthews and I had a hard time paying him back.



He always gave more than he took, and my family and I will miss him so much. I know that Brent is out of pain, but hes left some that we have the honor to bear. I want his family to know just how much his friendship meant to us. I am sorry we cannot be here today but please know that we share your burden.



Robin, Suzanne and Matthew Kelly



