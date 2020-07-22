1/1
Brent Macemore
1951 - 2020
{ "" }
Mr. Brent Edward Macemore, age 68, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born in Surry County on October 19, 1951, to the late Paul Edward Macemore and Gay Hobson Macemore. Brent had a lifelong love of farming and agriculture. He was an excellent photographer, and above all, he loved his family beyond measure, and he had a true sense of family pride and family genealogy. Brent retired from the North Carolina Department of Corrections with 29 years of service. Surviving are his wife, Phyllis Mason Macemore; daughter, Paula (Bradley) Macemore Stokes; his three brothers, Ronnie (Connie) Macemore, John (Hazel) Macemore, and Mark Macemore; sisters-in-law Susan (Bill) Mason-Bouterse, Jerrie (Keith) Mason Howell; nieces and nephews, David Macemore, Hope (Richard) Nixon, Aaron (Amy) Macemore, Daniel (Jackie) Macemore, Samantha Macemore, Autumn Macemore, Justin Macemore, Christopher (Mandy) Macemore, Amber (Mike) Price, Laura (Chris Powell) Macemore, Melissa Howell, Andrew (Lori) Howell; multiple great-nieces and great-nephews. Mr. Macemore will available for public viewing on Monday, July 20, 2020, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Yadkinville Cemetery with his nephew Aaron Macemore officiating. The family would like to thank the staff of Forsyth Medical Center for the loving care shown to Brent and his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Macemore family.



Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Viewing
08:00 - 04:00 PM
JUL
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Yadkinville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC 27055
(336) 679-7111
Memories & Condolences
July 21, 2020
Rest in peace.
Tony Couch
Coworker
July 21, 2020
Brent was a pleasure to work with and someone we looked up to. He had a wonderful sense of humor and will be greatly missed.
Donielle Vestal
Coworker
July 21, 2020
Phyllis so sorry to hear about Brent He was a good friend
Dougw Byrd
Friend
July 20, 2020
Brent was undoubtedly one of the finest men I've known. He was a man of integrity, generosity, and great kindness to all. His humour was probably one of my favorite things about Brent. Only rivaled by his love of family and friends. I was honored to be one of those he loved and I will always treasure those times shared as a family.
Dear family, please know that my prayers and love are with all. To Phyllis and Paula, I am but a phone call away day or night.
Cathy Simmons Macemore
Family
July 20, 2020
Phyllis,

We were really sorry to hear about Brent and we are thinking of you. It is just a dark time right now, and this makes it darker for all of us.

Charles and Judy
Charles & Judy Sappington
July 20, 2020
Very sorry to hear this. Sending prayers!!
Marjetta Dixon Shores
July 19, 2020
We will always remember the kindness and integrity of this gentle giant. A friend of over 35 yrs through thick and thin always willing to help. We will be miss him so much.
Robin, Suzanne & Matthew Kelly
Friend
July 19, 2020
I was to about Brent. The Lord be with all of you in dealing with your loss. Blessings. Joann Mills
Joann Mills
Teacher
July 19, 2020
A man whose heart and generosity was as big as his life.A life well lived who leaves a huge absence in the lives of all who knew him.
Paul and Deloris Kelly
Friend
July 19, 2020
Phyllis, I often think of you and memories of the past. Take care and know that I am always a friend. DJ
Danny Jackson
July 19, 2020
Phyllis, so sorry to read of Brent's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Kathy Wilhelm
Friend
July 19, 2020
It is with sadness that I am speaking to you today from a piece of paper, but a greater sadness is the passing of my friend of over 35 years, Brent Macemore.

Brent was a large man with a bigger heart and this is why he was dear to myself, my wife Suzanne and son Matthew.

When I came to Yadkin County, he brought me an application to the prison in Davie County where he worked. They hired me over 35yrs ago and today I am going on 6 years retired.

During this time, we went to Mitchell Community College together, worked together, mowed yards together and ate together on average of once a week.

We had our petty arguments, but it never separated us as friends and both he and Phyllis were our trusted and closest friends.

I have a lot to thank him for, so Ill tell a story about his Father because it applies to Brent.

One time, Paul was going to sell me some land in Jonesville and we went over and walked it. I liked Paul more than I did the land and he knew I wasnt going to buy it, so on the way back in the truck he took a political shot or two at me and I decided to return it. When I did, I hit a nerve and his face turned red then he started laughing because he knew I got him and he took me back to the house and tried to give me half of his garden.

That was the kind of man Paul was and it was the kind of man Brent was.

Over the years we exchanged buying each others supper and no one kept score. Every time I went out of town he always paid for Suzanne and Matthews and I had a hard time paying him back.

He always gave more than he took, and my family and I will miss him so much. I know that Brent is out of pain, but hes left some that we have the honor to bear. I want his family to know just how much his friendship meant to us. I am sorry we cannot be here today but please know that we share your burden.

Robin, Suzanne and Matthew Kelly
Robin, Suzanne & Matthew Kelly
Friend
July 18, 2020
Phyllis, Paula, Ronnie, Connie, Susan and family, I am so very sorry for your loss! I have very fond memories of Brent and what a great person he was. May your memories bring you comfort in his absence. Thoughts and prayers are with you. Fly high Brent!
Shera Waller Smith
Friend
July 18, 2020
We are so sad to hear the news of Brent's passing. We had several fun times growing up. We're keeping you, Phyllis; Paula; Ronnie; John; Mark...and all the rest of the family in our hearts and prayers.
Allan & Ellen Reece
Family
July 18, 2020
Phyllis, Paula and family,

Words cant express the grief we all share at this time. Brent was a man who left a lasting impression on everyone blessed to know him. I was honored to call him my big brother for 30 years. He was one of the first to welcome me into the Macemore family. I will never forget him bringing tons of goodies to family get togethers and all his Phyllis stories. He was a kind and loving man. Always smiling and a pleasure to be around. A wonderful sense of humor to be shared with all. Please know that you all are in my prayers and will continue to be so during the difficult days ahead. Thanking our Heavenly Father for His blessed assurance that we will see Brent again...take comfort in that dear ones. Love and prayers, Carolyn R Green
Carolyn Ross Green
Family
July 18, 2020
Prayers and thoughts for the family of Brent. So sorry Mark for the loss of your brother.
Shelia Doby
Friend
July 18, 2020
Ronnie and Connie and family,
Cathy and I are saddened by the death of your brother and Uncle. You and your family are in our prayers.
Jeff Priest
Jeff Priest
Friend
July 18, 2020
Brent was a good man! We are certain that Vi Logan was happy to see him as he arrived to heaven on Friday. She loved and appreciated him so much. Phyllis, our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. You were blessed with a wonderful life partner.
Teresa and Jim Logan
Friend
July 18, 2020
I would like to extend my deepest condolences to Phyllis and the Macemore family. I was a co-worker with Brent at Davie Yadkin and Forsyth Correctional Centers. It was a pleasure working with Brent.
Wallace Shields Jr
Coworker
July 18, 2020
Phyllis, Paula and Family, so sorry for the loss of Brent. He will be greatly missed at our retiree lunches. His quick wit, knowledge and easy going personality will be remembered by all who knew him. He was a pleasure to work with at Yadkin Correctional Center until it closed in 1999. Praying for Your Family.
David Reynolds
Friend
July 18, 2020
Its bad, just bad that you are gone Brent.
Ben Stansberry
Coworker
