C. A. Jester went to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born in Yadkin County to the late L. Cephus Jester and Connie Ferguson Jester. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Alene Caudle; brother, L.C. Jester, Jr. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Betty Long Jester; son, Shannon Clark Jester of East Bend; daughter, Patty (Todd) Bowman of Simpsonville, S.C.; grandson, Adam (Amanda) Wooten; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Micah Wooten of Billings, Montana; many special nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family; stepsons, Randy (Denise) Phillips, Tracy Phillips. C.A. was retired from Pilot Freight Carriers where he received many safe driving awards. He was a member of Field of Grace Church in Dobson where he faithfully served his Lord as long as his health permitted. His viewing was Friday, August 7, 2020, at Gentry Family Funeral Service in East Bend. A private graveside service was held Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Union Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Yadkinville. Gentry Family Funeral Service in East Bend is serving the Jester family.