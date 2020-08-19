1/1
CA Jester
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

C. A. Jester went to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born in Yadkin County to the late L. Cephus Jester and Connie Ferguson Jester. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Alene Caudle; brother, L.C. Jester, Jr. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Betty Long Jester; son, Shannon Clark Jester of East Bend; daughter, Patty (Todd) Bowman of Simpsonville, S.C.; grandson, Adam (Amanda) Wooten; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Micah Wooten of Billings, Montana; many special nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family; stepsons, Randy (Denise) Phillips, Tracy Phillips. C.A. was retired from Pilot Freight Carriers where he received many safe driving awards. He was a member of Field of Grace Church in Dobson where he faithfully served his Lord as long as his health permitted. His viewing was Friday, August 7, 2020, at Gentry Family Funeral Service in East Bend. A private graveside service was held Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Union Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Yadkinville. Gentry Family Funeral Service in East Bend is serving the Jester family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gentry Family Funeral Service - East Bend
428 East Main Street
East Bend, NC 27018
(336) 699-7111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gentry Family Funeral Service - East Bend

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved