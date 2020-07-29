1/
Calvin Doub
1931 - 2020
EAST BEND — Mr. Calvin Ellis Doub of East Bend passed away peacefully Monday July 27, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Mr. Doub was born October 20, 1931, in Forsyth County to the late Orren E. Doub, Sr. and Mayola Lineback Doub Griffin. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his step-father, Burton B. Griffin; grandsons, Russell Grant Doub (Infant) and Darien Doub; and his brother, Orren E. Doub, Jr. Mr. Doub was a graduate of Old Town High School Class of 1951 and retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company. After moving to East Bend from Lewisville, He was an active volunteer for the Yadkin County Senior Center and Yadkin County Senior Chorus. In 1995, Mr. Doub was one of six volunteers from Yadkin County to be awarded the Governor's Outstanding Volunteer Service Certificate presented by Governor and Mrs. James B. Hunt, Jr. Mr. Doub is survived by his wife, Camilla Doub; two sons, Michael (Paula) Doub, East Bend; Phillip (Linda) Doub, Simpsonville, SC; six grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; a sister, Hazel Doub Williams of Winston-Salem; a half-sister, Lorraine Griffin (Rodie) Marovick of Winston-Salem; and a brother, M.G. Doub of Conover, NC. A private graveside service will be held at Forbush Friends Meeting Cemetery, 4460 Forbush Road, East Bend by Rev. Mitchell See and Rev. Ray Lambe. Mr. Doub will be available for public viewing from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. The family requests that memorials may be made to either Fobush Friends Cemetery Fund, c/o Mary Wooten, 2821 Mill Hill Road, East Bend, NC 27018, Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, Suite 200, 401 Technology Lane, Mount Airy, NC 27020; or to Samaritans Purse PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. The Doub Family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin, and a special thanks to Jane Lowry and Melissa King. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com



Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Viewing
10:00 - 05:00 PM
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
Funeral services provided by
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC 27055
(336) 679-7111
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
July 29, 2020
So sorry to learn of Calvin's passing. Always enjoyed the trips I drove for the Senior Center. We had some really good times together on them. He was a lot of fun. Will have you in our prayers. Barry Peeler
Barry Peeler
Friend
July 28, 2020
Camilla, Mike and Phillip,
I am so sorry to hear of Calvin's passing. You all have our deepest sympathy. I know you all will miss him greatly. You can take comfort in knowing that he is with his heavenly father and not suffering any longer. You all are in my thoughts and prayers. Love,
Phyllis and Steve
Phyllis Hundley
Friend
July 28, 2020
My sincere sympathy Camilla. Calvin was such a nice man and I know you will miss him dearly. Sending prayers and love.
Clara Holcomb
Friend
July 28, 2020
Camilla, Mike & Phillip,
I am so saddened about Uncle Calvin's passing. I know y'all will miss him so so much. But I am comforted knowing that he is with Jesus and the ones who have gone before. I hope this gives you comfort and strength, too. God says He will never leave nor forsake us, and we are ever grateful for that. But that doesn't mean there won't be grief and tears. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. I love you. Brenda
Brenda Mayo
Family
