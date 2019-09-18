Home

Carol Chapman
Carol Chapman

Carol Chapman Obituary

Mrs. Carol Rae Mackey Chapman, 75, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at SECU Hospice Home of Yadkin. Mrs. Chapman was born April 2, 1944, in Huron County, Ohio, to Raymond and Kathryn Windfield Mackey. She enjoyed crocheting, crafting and scrapbooking. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Chapman was preceded in death by her husband, Iowa Chapman. She is survived by four children, Candie (David) Christopher, Iowa (Christine) Chapman, Noah (Beth) Chapman, and Aaron (Rondalyn) Chapman; grandchildren, Kayla Walters, Kevin Eddy, Glenn Eddy, Joshua (Dani) Eddy, Marie Chapman, David Chapman, and Brian (Dana) Chapman; great-grandchildren, Phineas Walters, Odin Eddy, Dakota Chapman, Jordan Chapman, Arian Chapman, Braedon Chapman, and Bear Chapman; and several nieces, nephews, and other family members. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Gentry Family Chapel in Yadkinville with Rev. Jonathan Casstevens officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SECU Hospice Home of Yadkin, 243 N. Lee Ave. Yadkinville, NC 27055. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of SEU Hospice Home of Yadkin for the loving care given to Mrs. Chapman. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Chapman family.

Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
