|
|
Carol Pruett Gagin of East Bend, NC, passed on Thursday, August 15, 2019, in Johnson City, TN, of cancer. She was born Carol Ellen Pruett on February 24, 1953, to CH(Capt) Theodore Conway Pruett Sr., USA, and Jeanette Titlow Pruett at 97th General Hospital, Frankfurt Am Main, Germany. Carol served honorably in the US Navy as a Hospital Corpsman from November 21, 1974 to March 12, 1977. She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather Leonard A. Johnson, and brother Theodore Conway Pruett, Jr. She is survived by her son MSgt Joseph William Gagin, USAF, of Byron, GA, son Michael Patrick Gagin of Knoxville, TN; and daughter Gloria Maria Gagin of Washington, DC. Carol had two grandchildren: Robert William Gagin and Brena Pruett Gagin of Macon, GA. She is also survived by her brother Dr. Steve W. Pruett, M.D. (Betsy) of Blue Ridge, GA; sister Jean P. Sawyer (Otis) of Morristown, TN; and ex-husband David W. Gagin of Kernersville, NC. In life, Carol enjoyed gardening and playing piano. The family would like to thank the staff at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center, Carol's cousin John Pruett, Danny and Melinda Weatherford, Rhonda Duhon, and American Legion Post 336. A private service was held on August 22, 2019, in East Bend, NC.
Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019