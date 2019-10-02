Home

Carol Paris
Carol Paris

Carol Paris Obituary

Carol Jean Fearrington Paris, 81, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. She was born Jan. 3, 1938, in Forsyth County to the late Earnest Grant Fearrington and Mildred ElizaAnn Dull Fearrington. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Bud, Roger and Joey Fearrington. Carol was a member of Faith Baptist Church and retired from Crown Wood. Surviving are her children, Donna Dalton, Jack Dalton, Maria Blanton (David), Patricia Royall (Johnny), Michael Casstevens (Kathy) and Tina Wilkins, four brothers, Jerry, Douglas, Dale and Tammy Fearrington; a sister, Lynn Fearrington, and her 14 beloved grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. The family give special thanks to her loving daughter, Maria Blanton, for the great care of their mother.

Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
