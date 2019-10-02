|
HUNTSVILLE — "To God be the Glory, Great Things He has Done…" Mr. Caswell "Cas" Booe, III, 52, of the Huntsville community passed away peacefully Monday, September 30, 2019, at the SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin. He was born December 22, 1966, in Forsyth County to Caswell H. Booe, Jr. and Patsy Holden Booe. Cas, as he was lovingly known, was a 1985 graduate of Salem Baptist High School and a 1990 graduate of North Carolina State University. He was the founder, owner and operator of Shallowford Farms in the Huntsville community of Yadkin County. Cas was a devout Christian and member of Huntsville Baptist Church, where he served the church faithfully as a Sunday School teacher for the Senior Adult Class. He was a beloved, devoted, loving husband, father, son, grandson and friend. He loved and enjoyed the time he spent with each of them through the years. No matter how hard he worked with his business, he always made sure that his top priority was his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, his wife, and his children. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Caswell H. Booe, Sr. and Lucy Renegar Booe, Thomas and Lola Holden, his mother-in-law, Brenda Childress, and his aunt, Ann Holden. Surviving are his beloved wife of 23 years, Amanda Childress Booe, of the home; his son, Casey Thomas Booe, and fiancée, Taylor Young; his three daughters, Brittany Danielle Booe, Tiffany Michelle Booe, Elle Noel Booe; his parents, Caswell H. and Patsy H. Booe, Jr., all of the Huntsville community; his father-in-law, Sam (Mona) Childress; brother-in-law, Aaron (Dalena) Childress; his only niece, Kiley Childress; his uncle, Charles Holden; and his cousins, Ashley Holden (John) Gough, Blake Shore, and Katie Sealy. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. His funeral service will follow the visitation at 3 p.m. in the Gentry Family Chapel by Rev. Dennis Shaw, Rev. Eric Morphis, and Rev. Larry Trivette. Interment will follow in the Huntsville Baptist Church Cemetery. The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses, physicians, and staff of Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center, Duke Medical Center, Hillsdale Family Practice, Yadkin Valley Home Health, and Mountain Valley Hospice for all the loving care given to Mr. Booe and his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either the Huntsville Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, Courtney Huntsville Road, Yadkinville, NC 27055 or to the SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin, 243 West Lee Ave, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com