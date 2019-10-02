Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC 27055
(336) 679-7111
For more information about
Caswell Booe
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC 27055
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC 27055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Caswell Booe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caswell Booe


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Caswell Booe Obituary

HUNTSVILLE — "To God be the Glory, Great Things He has Done…" Mr. Caswell "Cas" Booe, III, 52, of the Huntsville community passed away peacefully Monday, September 30, 2019, at the SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin. He was born December 22, 1966, in Forsyth County to Caswell H. Booe, Jr. and Patsy Holden Booe. Cas, as he was lovingly known, was a 1985 graduate of Salem Baptist High School and a 1990 graduate of North Carolina State University. He was the founder, owner and operator of Shallowford Farms in the Huntsville community of Yadkin County. Cas was a devout Christian and member of Huntsville Baptist Church, where he served the church faithfully as a Sunday School teacher for the Senior Adult Class. He was a beloved, devoted, loving husband, father, son, grandson and friend. He loved and enjoyed the time he spent with each of them through the years. No matter how hard he worked with his business, he always made sure that his top priority was his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, his wife, and his children. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Caswell H. Booe, Sr. and Lucy Renegar Booe, Thomas and Lola Holden, his mother-in-law, Brenda Childress, and his aunt, Ann Holden. Surviving are his beloved wife of 23 years, Amanda Childress Booe, of the home; his son, Casey Thomas Booe, and fiancée, Taylor Young; his three daughters, Brittany Danielle Booe, Tiffany Michelle Booe, Elle Noel Booe; his parents, Caswell H. and Patsy H. Booe, Jr., all of the Huntsville community; his father-in-law, Sam (Mona) Childress; brother-in-law, Aaron (Dalena) Childress; his only niece, Kiley Childress; his uncle, Charles Holden; and his cousins, Ashley Holden (John) Gough, Blake Shore, and Katie Sealy. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. His funeral service will follow the visitation at 3 p.m. in the Gentry Family Chapel by Rev. Dennis Shaw, Rev. Eric Morphis, and Rev. Larry Trivette. Interment will follow in the Huntsville Baptist Church Cemetery. The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses, physicians, and staff of Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center, Duke Medical Center, Hillsdale Family Practice, Yadkin Valley Home Health, and Mountain Valley Hospice for all the loving care given to Mr. Booe and his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either the Huntsville Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, Courtney Huntsville Road, Yadkinville, NC 27055 or to the SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin, 243 West Lee Ave, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com

Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Caswell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gentry Family Funeral Service
Download Now