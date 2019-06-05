YADKINVILLE — Mrs. Catherine Ray Fleming, 86, of Eisenhower Street passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at her home. She was born July 27, 1932, in Madison County to the late Avon Osceola and Carrie Ethel Davis Ray. Catherine attended Mars Hill College and later, Appalachian Teacher's College, where she met her husband of 62 years, Robert Lee Fleming. Mrs. Fleming was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Yadkinville where she served the church as a deacon, and was organist for several years. She retired with more than 35 years of service in education as a teacher, with the majority of her years spent at Yadkinville Elementary and Courtney Elementary Schools. Catherine had a unique ability to build and maintain strong family bonds, lasting friendships, and blossoming, loving communities. Her faith and her devotion to her family and friends sustained both her and those who loved her. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Lee Fleming on Oct. 7, 2016. Surviving are her two children, Cathy F. (Randy) Hughes, Davis Fleming, all of Yadkinville; grandchildren, Matthew (Jaclyn) Hughes and Erin Hughes; four special nephews, Joe (Marsha) Isley, David (Juanita) Key, Chris (Melinda) Isley, Jonathan(Lisa) Kaley-Isley; and a brother, Ret. Col. Robert Ray of Niceville, Fla; a host of friends, neighbors, fellow church members, and a beloved Boston Terrier, who worried her within an inch of her sanity. Her Celebration of Life Service was Saturday, June 1 at the First Baptist Church of Yadkinville by Dr. Bill Johnson, Rev. Dallas Prestwood, and Rev. Ramona Prestwood. A time of reception and family visitation followed the service in the Fellowship Building of the Church. A private graveside service for the family was held before the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Yadkinville, 304 South State Street, Yadkinville, NC 27055, or to the Yadkin Arts Council, PO Box 667, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Fleming family. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.