Charles Gray

Charles Kenneth (Ken) Gray, 79, passed July 26,2020, at Mountain Valley Hospice in Yadkinville, NC. He was born May 26, 1941, in Pitt County to the late Walter and Bertha Johnson Gray. He was preceded in death by a brother Bradley (Judy) Gray, of Greenville, NC. He is survived by his wife Evelyn of the home, a brother Edwin (Betsey) Gray, of Greenville, NC; also a very special son, Al Smith and wife Julia, a granddaughter Taylor (Andrew) Thompson, all of Atlanta, GA, and a grandson Joshua Smith, of Auburn, AL. Ken worked with the tobacco market in Asheville, NC, and Yadkinville and became a real estate broker. He loved traveling and riding his motorcycle. He requested his ashes be spread in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice (SECU), 243 N. Lee Ave., Yadkinville, NC 27055.