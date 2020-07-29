1/
Charles Gray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles Kenneth (Ken) Gray, 79, passed July 26,2020, at Mountain Valley Hospice in Yadkinville, NC. He was born May 26, 1941, in Pitt County to the late Walter and Bertha Johnson Gray. He was preceded in death by a brother Bradley (Judy) Gray, of Greenville, NC. He is survived by his wife Evelyn of the home, a brother Edwin (Betsey) Gray, of Greenville, NC; also a very special son, Al Smith and wife Julia, a granddaughter Taylor (Andrew) Thompson, all of Atlanta, GA, and a grandson Joshua Smith, of Auburn, AL. Ken worked with the tobacco market in Asheville, NC, and Yadkinville and became a real estate broker. He loved traveling and riding his motorcycle. He requested his ashes be spread in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice (SECU), 243 N. Lee Ave., Yadkinville, NC 27055.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved