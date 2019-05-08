BOONVILLE – Charles Daniel Hutchens, 72, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. He was born May 22, 1946, in Forsyth County to the late Charlie Frank Hutchens and Margaret Whitfield Hutchens. Dan worked with his father operating Pepper's Warehouse for several years. He loved the outdoors and the land he farmed. Spending time with his son and grandson working on race cars and attending car races, pulling for anyone that drove a Ford, was an important pastime for him. His hobbies also included restoring old tractors and watching N.C. State sports. Having all the family together for meals was always something he looked forward to. Sharing faith, food, and fellowship with his church family at Forbush Friends Meeting where he was a lifelong member were other special times for him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Frances "Skip" Hutchens. Surviving is his wife of 33 years, Sandra Matthews Hutchens with whom he parented and loved; daughter, Sondra H. (Larry) Smith; son, Charles David (Denise) Hutchens; step-daughter, Cindy D. (Kevin) Matthews; and step-son, Matthew (Deanna) Davis. Special blessings are his grandson, Hunter Hutchens and step-grandchildren, Danielle Matthews, Timothy Matthews, Megan Matthews, Suzanna Davis, Victoria Brown, and Weston Brown. Also surviving are his sister-in-law, Sara Hutchens; nieces, Elizabeth (Chris) Petree, Mary Anita (Dave) Cook; great-nephew, Alex Petree; step-mother, Melba P. Hutchens; and all of his extended family from Hurdle Mills, N.C. His funeral service was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Forbush Friends Meeting by the Rev. Ray Lambe and the Rev. Jake Penley. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Memorials can be made to Forbush Friends Meeting, c/o Mary Wooten, 2821 Mill Hill Rd, East Bend, NC 27018 or to SECU Hospice Center, 243 N. Lee Avenue, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Hutchens family. Online condolences can be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.