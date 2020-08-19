Mrs. Cindy Vickers of Danville, VA, passed on Friday, July 17, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Vickers was born on November 19, 1955, in North Carolina, to the late Russell Evander and Maxine Taylor Zachary. As a native of Yadkinville, she was a graduate of Forbush High School (1974) and UNC Greensboro (1978). Cindy worked for thirty years at Miller Brewing Company in Eden, NC. In retirement, she taught brewing at Danville Comm. College and Rockingham Comm. College. She was also a faithful member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church. Mrs. Vickers is survived by her children, Chris Vickers and Steven Vickers; stepson Brian Vickers; niece Karen Zachary; and her mother-in-law, Catherine Vickers. In addition to her parents, Cindy was preceded by her loving husband, Gary Steven Vickers and her brother Stephen Zachary. Swicegood Funeral Service is serving the Vickers family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com and www.godanriver.com. The family requests, in memory of Cindy, a tree be planted in her name.