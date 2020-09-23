1/1
Claude Knight
1946 - 2020
Mr. Claude Ellington Knight, Jr., 73, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020. He was born in Forsyth County on December 10, 1946, to Claude Ellington Knight, Sr. and Mary Woods Knight. Mr. Knight served in the U.S. Army as a M.P. during the Vietnam War and later retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. He was a member of Turners Creek Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday School Class Treasurer for many years. Mr. Knight was an avid hunter, enjoyed fishing at the coast and playing softball. Preceding him in death was his mother. Surviving are his wife of 41 years, Pattie Canter Knight; daughter, Lindsey Andrews (Josh); son, Preston Knight (Hannah); six grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Olivia, Reagan, Abby, Hunter, Jake and Baby Knight on the way; father, Claude Knight, Sr.; sister, Peggy Osborne; also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at Turners Creek Baptist Church with Pastor Scott Welch officiating. A private burial for the family will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12-1:30 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Turners Creek Baptist Church, 3216 Courtney-Huntsville Rd. Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.



Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
12:00 - 01:30 PM
SEP
25
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Turners Creek Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
6685 Shallowford Rd
Lewisville, NC 27023
(336) 946-1107
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 22, 2020
So sorry to hear this. Condolences to the family.
Bill Knight
