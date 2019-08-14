|
Clifford Junior Powell, age 80, passed away August 12, 2019. He was born November 6, 1938 in Yadkin County to the late Henry and Josephine Powell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Darrell Powell; sisters Linda Burns, Lucille Poindexter; brother Tom Powell. Clifford enjoyed collecting clocks, and anything John Deere. He loved farming and he dearly loved all of his friends. He is survived by his wife Carol Powell; daughter Jeanna G. Powell; brother Martin (Carol) Powell; special Powell family friend Janice Stevens. A graveside service will be conducted Thursday, August 15, 2019, 11 a.m. at Shady Grove UMC Cemetery with Rev. Gary Mahathey officiating. Memorials can be made to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Powell family.
Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019