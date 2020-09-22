1/1
Cynthia Allred
Cynthia Freeman Allred, age 67 of Jonesville, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020, at her residence. Cynthia was born in Surry County on December 22, 1952, to the late Clarence Eli Freeman and Verlie Marie Luffman Freeman. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Wayne Allred, and brothers Clarence Freeman Jr. and Bradford Freeman. Cynthia was the head librarian for the Jonesville public library for over 30 years. Her love of reading inspired the Jonesville Community to have the same love for books. She touched many lives through the Summer reading programs and was involved with the Friends of the Jonesville Public Library and Friends of the Jonesville Police Department. She is survived by her children: Rebecca Marie Pruitt (Pilot Mountain), James Fleetwood Allred and wife Jennifer (Graham, NC), Laura Elizabeth Allred (Winston-Salem), brother James Freeman and wife Barbara (Jonesville); grandchildren, Cassie McMillian and husband Nate, Kayla Marquis, Jake Pruitt, Haley Allred, Annabelle Allred; nieces and nephew: Alyssa Freeman, Lisa Lovelace, Victoria Lineback, and Chris Freeman; also survived by her significant other Jimmy Layell and his sons Jeffrey Layell and Scottie Layell and wife Dana. A private Graveside Service will be held, Saturday, 2 p.m., September 19, 2020, at Arlington First Baptist Church Cemetery, in Jonesville, by Rev. Greg Freeman. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Allred Family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Friends of the Jonesville Library Building fund.



Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
September 21, 2020
What a special woman. She fostered my love of reading. I grew up in the Jonesville library and have many fond memories of Cynthia.
Jennifer Hemric
Acquaintance
