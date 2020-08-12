Daniel Lewis

Mr. Daniel Ray Lewis, 54, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020. Dan was a lover of all animals, especially horses and dogs. He loved his of job trimming trees and always dreamed of going to California to climb the Redwoods. Dan is survived by his mother and stepfather, Ida and Thomas Knecht; his father, Grover Lewis; two daughters, Cassie and Rachel Lewis; two sisters, Gretchen Holcer and Sandra Vance; and one brother, David Alan Lewis. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Lewis family.