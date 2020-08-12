1/
Daniel Lewis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mr. Daniel Ray Lewis, 54, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020. Dan was a lover of all animals, especially horses and dogs. He loved his of job trimming trees and always dreamed of going to California to climb the Redwoods. Dan is survived by his mother and stepfather, Ida and Thomas Knecht; his father, Grover Lewis; two daughters, Cassie and Rachel Lewis; two sisters, Gretchen Holcer and Sandra Vance; and one brother, David Alan Lewis. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Lewis family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC 27055
(336) 679-7111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved