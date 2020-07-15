1/1
Doris Russell
1929 - 2020
YADKINVILLE — Mrs. Doris Walsh Russell, 90, passed away peacefully in her home after a six-month illness, surrounded by her family. She was born October 22, 1929, in Roanoke, Va. to the late Willard H. and Nancy Beshears Walsh. She attended R.J. Reynolds High School but graduated in Essex, MD, due to World War II, and then attended Business School while working at Western Electric. Mrs. Russell had many careers, such as teaching Dance at Arthur Murray School of Dance, where she met her husband, Roger L. Russell, several years with Western Electric, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Mangers Office, Radio Stations, WAIR and WTOB, and retired from AMP Corp after nearly 20 years of service. During the last census, she worked in Yadkin County tracking down reports that had not been returned. Mrs. Russell joined the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority in 1957 and has been an active member for 63 years achieving every degree offered. Although she only had one sister, her sorority sisters were always like family. Mrs. Russell was a founding member of the Winston-Salem Red Hat Society, was an avid gardener, and enjoyed working with almost every craft, of which she did very well. Her home was her joy and interior decorating was one of her many hobbies. She was an active member of Pilot View Friends Church where she sang in the Adult Choir and as a soloist for many years. She served the church on several committees and was a Sunday School Teacher for both her class and the Kindergarten Class. Left to honor her memory is her husband of 51 years, Roger Lee Russell; daughter, Nancy (Tom); granddaughter, Teri (Jack); extended family Richard Stackhouse, along with Joe and Sue Zimmerman. Mrs. Russell will be available for viewing Friday, July 17, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. with some of her family available from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Her Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, in the Gentry Family Chapel by Rev. Josh Williams and Rev. Nelson Puffenbarger. Burial will follow in Pilot View Friends Cemetery. A special thanks to Geneva Reavis and Lillian Foster who cared for her as a loving Grandmother, Yadkin Valley Home Health and Mountain Valley Hospice for their loving care and support. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 243 North Lee Ave., Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Russell Family.



Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Viewing
08:00 - 06:30 PM
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
JUL
17
Visitation
04:30 - 06:30 PM
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
JUL
18
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Gentry Family Chapel
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
July 14, 2020
Roger, Nan and Terri, our thoughts and prayers are with you all! Have special memories of Doris. She directed Jon and my wedding in 1987.. always loving and welcomed us in her home many times. Until we meet again, Aunt Doris .. Rest In Peace
Jon and Denna Kemp
Family
July 14, 2020
Doris was so special to me. She always called me her hero because I had been through so much with all my surgeries. She was also my hero. After she got sick, she was so strong and such a fighter. She always lifted you up. I will always remember her beautiful smile. She was just a wonderful lady. We all will miss you til we meet again.
Linda Williams
Friend
July 14, 2020
Doris was a ray of sunshine to me! We laughed, cried, shared life stories, and just enjoyed each others company! I will miss her dearly!! Until we meet again . . .
Elisabeth Carter
Friend
July 14, 2020
Farewell Too Soon Bouquet
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Elisabeth Carter
July 14, 2020
Roger and Family, I was saddened to read of the death of Doris. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Andrew Mackie
Acquaintance
July 13, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss.Doris was a fine lady in every sense of the word.
Phyllis Adams
Friend
July 13, 2020
SO SORRY TO HEAR ABOUT DORIS. SHE WAS SUCH A BEAUTIFUL AND LOVING PERSON. SHE'S UNDER GOD'S WINGS NOW, SHE'S NOT SUFFERING NO MORE. SHE WROTE US A BEAUTIFUL LETTER AFTER MY SISTER PASSED AWAY. GOD BLESS YOU IN THIS TIME. LET US KNOW IF YOU NEED ANYTHING. LOVE YA. BEA HOBSON AND DEBRA.
DEBRA HOBSON STEELMAN
Friend
July 13, 2020
It was such an honor to provide care for Doris! She will always be remembered as such a beautiful and stately woman. Thank you for allowing me to be a part of your lives. YVHH will always consider you part of our family!
Brooke OReilly
Acquaintance
