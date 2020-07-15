YADKINVILLE — Mrs. Doris Walsh Russell, 90, passed away peacefully in her home after a six-month illness, surrounded by her family. She was born October 22, 1929, in Roanoke, Va. to the late Willard H. and Nancy Beshears Walsh. She attended R.J. Reynolds High School but graduated in Essex, MD, due to World War II, and then attended Business School while working at Western Electric. Mrs. Russell had many careers, such as teaching Dance at Arthur Murray School of Dance, where she met her husband, Roger L. Russell, several years with Western Electric, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Mangers Office, Radio Stations, WAIR and WTOB, and retired from AMP Corp after nearly 20 years of service. During the last census, she worked in Yadkin County tracking down reports that had not been returned. Mrs. Russell joined the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority in 1957 and has been an active member for 63 years achieving every degree offered. Although she only had one sister, her sorority sisters were always like family. Mrs. Russell was a founding member of the Winston-Salem Red Hat Society, was an avid gardener, and enjoyed working with almost every craft, of which she did very well. Her home was her joy and interior decorating was one of her many hobbies. She was an active member of Pilot View Friends Church where she sang in the Adult Choir and as a soloist for many years. She served the church on several committees and was a Sunday School Teacher for both her class and the Kindergarten Class. Left to honor her memory is her husband of 51 years, Roger Lee Russell; daughter, Nancy (Tom); granddaughter, Teri (Jack); extended family Richard Stackhouse, along with Joe and Sue Zimmerman. Mrs. Russell will be available for viewing Friday, July 17, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. with some of her family available from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Her Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, in the Gentry Family Chapel by Rev. Josh Williams and Rev. Nelson Puffenbarger. Burial will follow in Pilot View Friends Cemetery. A special thanks to Geneva Reavis and Lillian Foster who cared for her as a loving Grandmother, Yadkin Valley Home Health and Mountain Valley Hospice for their loving care and support. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 243 North Lee Ave., Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Russell Family.