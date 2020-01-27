Home

Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC 27055
(336) 679-7111
Eddie Cave
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC 27055
Graveside service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:30 PM
Gospelway Baptist Church Cemetery
Eddie Dean Cave, age 66, passed away January 23, 2020. He was born January 21, 1954, in Surry County to the late George Washington Cave and Callie Mae Hicks Cave. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother William Cave. He was a member of Island Ford Baptist Church. Eddie enjoyed gardening, he was an avid bird enthusiast, and built and painted many bird houses. He is survived by his wife Kathy Hawks Cave; children Samuel Bronson Hawks, Hannah Ruth Cave Paris (Bryan); grandchildren Bishop Murphy Paris, Bennett Dean Paris; brother Stephen Cave (Ellen); beloved friend Gary Martin (Lisa); K9 companion "Princess." The family received friends on Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Gentry Family Funeral Service. A graveside service was conducted Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at Gospelway Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Barry Stoker officiating. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Cave family.

Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
