Edna Hudspeth
Mrs. Edna Glidewell Hudspeth, 90, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Hudspeth was born June 6, 1929, in Rockingham County to William and Susie Richardson Glidewell. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Yadkinville. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hudspeth was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas "Harold" Hudspeth, Sr.; and one sister, Doris Glidewell. She is survived by two children, Susan (Ed) Copeland and Tommy (Liz) Hudspeth, Jr.; five grandchildren, Tripp (Maggie) Copeland, Thomas Copeland, Joseph Copeland, Tacy Hudspeth, and Meg Hudspeth; one sister, Edith Johnson; and one brother, Bill (Judy) Glidewell. A graveside service was conducted at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Harmony Grove Friends cemetery with Rev. Bill Johnson officiating. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Yadkinville. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the special caregivers, Verina Jester, Jo Matthews, Betty Wilkins, Ruth Ashley, and Maria Garza for the loving care given to Edna. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mtn. Valley Hospice, PO Box 1267 Yadkinville, NC 27055.

