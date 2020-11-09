BOONVILLE — Evelyn Scott Dinkins, 86, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, at Forsyth Medical Center. Mrs. Dinkins was born Aug. 2, 1934 in Yadkin County to Grover and Lizzie Whitaker Scott. She was a member of Charity Baptist Church and participated in all church functions. Mrs. Dinkins loved to cook, sew, and work in her garden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Dinkins; son, Terry Dinkins; siblings, Grover Dean Scott, Christine Scott, Bill Scott, and John Scott. She is survived by a daughter, Dianne Myers and husband Frank; grandchildren, Tracy (Lorna) Myers, Kelly (Phoenisa) Myers, and Ashley (James) Bridgman; great-grandchildren, Presley, Maddie, Phoenix, and Piper Myers; sisters, Carol Poindexter, Peggy (Charlie) Hardy, and Betty (Bud) Patton; special aunt, Audrey Scott; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service was conducted at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 9, at Gentry Family Chapel in Yadkinville with Rev. Marty Nixon and Rev. Eddie Driver officiating. Burial followed at Charity Baptist Church cemetery. Mrs. Dinkins was available for viewing Sunday, Nov. 8 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral service in Yadkinville is serving the Dinkins family.