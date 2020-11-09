1/1
Evelyn Dinkins
1934 - 2020
BOONVILLE — Evelyn Scott Dinkins, 86, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, at Forsyth Medical Center. Mrs. Dinkins was born Aug. 2, 1934 in Yadkin County to Grover and Lizzie Whitaker Scott. She was a member of Charity Baptist Church and participated in all church functions. Mrs. Dinkins loved to cook, sew, and work in her garden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Dinkins; son, Terry Dinkins; siblings, Grover Dean Scott, Christine Scott, Bill Scott, and John Scott. She is survived by a daughter, Dianne Myers and husband Frank; grandchildren, Tracy (Lorna) Myers, Kelly (Phoenisa) Myers, and Ashley (James) Bridgman; great-grandchildren, Presley, Maddie, Phoenix, and Piper Myers; sisters, Carol Poindexter, Peggy (Charlie) Hardy, and Betty (Bud) Patton; special aunt, Audrey Scott; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service was conducted at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 9, at Gentry Family Chapel in Yadkinville with Rev. Marty Nixon and Rev. Eddie Driver officiating. Burial followed at Charity Baptist Church cemetery. Mrs. Dinkins was available for viewing Sunday, Nov. 8 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral service in Yadkinville is serving the Dinkins family.



Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
November 8, 2020
the family
November 8, 2020
Praying for the family.
Janet Whitaker Fulk
November 8, 2020
Diane, so sorry for your loss of your mother Evelyn. Many Blessing to her, you and Frank and Family.
John Blanton
Friend
November 7, 2020
Diane i am so sorry for your loss prayers for you and the family
Faye Green
Friend
November 7, 2020
So sorry to hear about your Mom. Will be thinking of you. Elizabeth Foster
Elizabeth Foster
Friend
November 7, 2020
Dianne, I am so sorry to hear about your mom passing. She was my.mom's best friend for many years. My mom was Elsie Hurt. Love and prayers to you. Brenda Dill
