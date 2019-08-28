|
Mrs. Faye Cranfill Barnes Appleyard, 92, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Trellis Supportive Care/Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She was born on December 29, 1926, in Yadkin County to James Calvin Cranfill, Sr. and Juanita Chamberlain Cranfill. Mrs. Appleyard was a member of Ardmore Baptist Church. In 1947, she was married to Grady C. Barnes. He preceded her in death in 1987. In 1996, she was married to George T. Appleyard, III. He preceded her in death in 2008. Mrs. Appleyard was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, George Gorrell Cranfill and James Calvin Cranfill, Jr.; and sister, Pauline Shore Steelman. She is survived by four nieces and two nephews. A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Forsyth Memorial Park with Mr. Michael Nuckolls officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019