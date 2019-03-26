MOCKSVILLE — Fern Louise Reynolds McCurdy, 74, died March 25, 2019, in Forsyth Medical Center. She was born in Yadkin County, daughter of the late Robert and Sadie C. Revels Reynolds. She graduated from Davie County Training School in the class of 1962, and was employed as a receptionist in the Yadkin County School System. Fern liked fashion and beautiful colors, and enjoyed flowers, too. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Donald, George, Billy Ray, and Dennis Reynolds. She is survived by her husband, Kevin McCurdy of the home; two daughters, Crystal (Al) Jones and Patrece (Edwin) Martinez; two brothers, Robert L. Reynolds and Wayne (Pam) Reynolds; four sisters, Gilda (Leon) Martin, Gaynell (Bill) Webb, Retha Reynolds, and Sandra (Christopher) Parks; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held Saturday, March 30, at 2 p.m. at Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church in Mocksville. Family visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Condolences can be made at www.GrahamFuneralHome.net.