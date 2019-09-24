|
|
YADKINVILLE — Florence Rader Crump, age 92, of Yadkinville, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019, at Willowbrook Health Care. She was born April 16, 1927, in Caldwell County to the late Columbus and Alice Hortence Lamberth Rader. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Clifton E. Crump; and siblings, Pansy Rader, Mattie Rader Franklin, Annie Rader Estes, Bessie Rader Coley, Alice Rader Wellborn, Sally Rader, Ellen Rader Moore, Margaret Rader Kincaid, Carrie Rader Prince, Mary Tillie Rader Wallace, Columbus Merkinson Rader, James William Rader, George Calvin Rader, John Hoover Rader and Joseph Edward Rader. Mrs. Crump retired from Belk and was a member of Central Advent Christian Church. She was an amazing selfless mother and wife and was her happiest when she was being a homemaker. She loved camping, cooking, sewing and the beach, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She was also a volunteer with Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care. Survivors include one daughter, Aprile Crump Hutchens and husband Tim of Yadkinville, NC; two sisters-in-law, Katherine Rader and Nell Rader, both of Lenoir; two grandchildren, Dr. Thomas Clifton Hutchens of Charlotte and Lindsay Lauren Hutchens of Yadkinville; three great-grandchildren, April Lauren Bledsoe, Brandon Gray Bledsoe and Brady Gray Bledsoe; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 23, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Greer-McElveen Funeral Home Chapel conducted by Pastor Ed Neal and Pastor Luke Copeland. Interment will immediately follow the service at Blue Ridge Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The family would like to send a special thanks to the entire staff of Willowbrook Rehabilitation and Care Center for their wonderful care given to Mrs. Crump during her stay. Memorial contributions may be made to Central Advent Christian Church, 104 Willow Street, Lenoir, NC 28645 Online condolences may be left at www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com. Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the Crump family.
Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019