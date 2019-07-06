Home

Fred Fowler
Fred Alton Fowler, 80, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, July 04, 2019. He was born January 22, 1939, in Alleghany County to the late Lester and Ada Atwood Fowler. Fred retired from RJReynolds after 33 years with the company. He was also a member of the Air Force Reserves. He was happiest surrounded by his entire family. Fred enjoyed his golfing buddies, Friday night music in town, being kind to everyone when he was out to eat, and was a world class jokester. He was a member of Redeemer Yadkin Valley Presbyterian Church where he loved to worship and sing. Fred's sweet spirit, smile, and positive outlook will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Surviving is his wife of 56 years, whom he adored, Becky Cockerham Fowler; children, Matt Fowler (Diane), Meia Lineberry (Mitch), Mart Fowler (Ann Marie); grandchildren, Emily Fowler, Rebecca Fowler, Madeline Fowler, Michael Fowler, Lindsey Lineberry, Logan Lineberry, Lilly Fowler, Camille Fowler; great-grandchild, Kynsley Williams. His memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Gentry Family Chapel in Yadkinville. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Fowler family.

Published in The Yadkin Ripple from July 6 to July 7, 2019
