|
|
Mr. Frederick Frank Pepper of Yadkinville went home to be with the Lord on February 10, 2020. Fred was born on January 23, 1937, to the late Frank N. and Mattie Belle Fairchild Pepper in Sackette Harbor, New York, where he spent his childhood while his father was serving in the US Army. He was a graduate of Glenn High School in Forsyth County, spent eight years as a proud United States Marine Corp Reservist, and held a great love for his country. He was truly proud to be an American and a U.S. Marine. He started his career working for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company and later with R.J. Archer where he retired with 34 years combined service. He then worked with Yadkin County School Systems for 18 years until retirement. Fred was a member of the Yadkin Gideon Camp, and was a charter member of Maplewood Baptist Church in Yadkinville. He served the church faithfully through the years on various committees, was a Sunday School Teacher, Deacon, Sunday School Superintendent, and head of the Ushers and Greeters. He enjoyed playing golf and camping for many years. Fred co-founded the PeeWee Football Program associated with the Yadkinville Jaycees, and coached the Yadkinville Hornets to six championships. He loved walking and exercising at the YMCA with his friends, and later working on puzzles at the Y. He enjoyed flying planes in his simulator, was a World War II history buff, and most of all, enjoyed spending time with his family. Fred is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Frieda T. Pepper, of the home; his son, Kent (Rhonda) Pepper of Kernersville; his daughter, Sarah (Eddie) Hedrick of Griffin, Ga.; was blessed with two grandchildren, Ashton Hedrick of Ga., Trent (Michelle) Carter of Kernersville; brothers, Tim (Susan) Pepper and David Pepper, both of Winston-Salem; several nieces, nephews, and their families. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Maplewood Baptist Church. His Celebration of Life Service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. Saturday in the church with Rev. Jimmy Lancaster, officiating. Inurnment will follow in Yadkin Memorial Gardens with Military Honors by Yadkin Post 10346. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Maplewood Baptist Church, PO Box 576, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Pepper family. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
Published in The Yadkin Ripple from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020